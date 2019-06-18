Market Overview

Kellogg Restructures Again, 150 Jobs To Be Cut
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 18, 2019 1:01pm   Comments
Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) announced a second restructuring program and around 150 employees In North America will be leaving as part of the reorganization.

The company will take a pretax charge of about $35 million to restructure its North American operations.

Prescience Point Capital, a short seller who has held a bearish stance on Kellogg, tweeted, “These restructuring charges should NOT be excluded from non-GAAP results as they have persisted for nearly a decade. It’s merely another mechanism for mgmt to show inflated profits, obfuscate underlying results, and even provide a scapegoat for poor performance."

Kellogg shares traded down 1.4% at $55.72 Tuesday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $74.98.

