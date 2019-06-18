Market Overview

More Severe Storms, Interstates Remain Flooded
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
June 18, 2019 10:48am   Comments
More Severe Storms, Interstates Remain Flooded

Another round of severe storms: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop up again from the Rockies to the Mid-Atlantic coast today and tonight. Several storms could become very strong or severe — producing very large hail and damaging winds — from western Texas to the southern half of Kansas. Drivers should expect delays on portions of I-10, I-20, I-27, I-35 and I-40 through Amarillo, Ft. Stockton, Midland, Oklahoma City, Wichita, and surrounding areas. Roadblocks are possible due to localized flash flooding. A few isolated severe storms may also develop from Atlanta and Chattanooga to Philadelphia, New York City and Washington, D.C. Flash Flood Watches remain in place from the Ohio River valley to the Delaware valley.

Highway and rail closures: Ongoing flooding will keep portions of I-29 closed in both directions from St. Joseph, Missouri to US-34 in western Iowa, and from Council Bluffs to Loveland, Iowa. Also, sections of I-680 remain closed from the Nebraska-Iowa border to the I-29 junction in Iowa. Several sections of BNSF and Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) subdivisions remain out of service in parts of Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.

Western sizzlin': A brief heat wave will make things a bit uncomfortable today in California's Sacramento Valley, with widespread highs of 100°-105° on the I-5 corridor in places such as Chico, Grass Valley, Lakeport, Redding, Red Bluff and Sacramento. This is 10 to 15 degrees above normal for late June. Triple-digit heat will continue in southern Texas, including Laredo, with scorching heat index levels of 105°-110°. Drivers: Be sure to pack extra ice and bottled water in your coolers!

