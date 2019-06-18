What The Truck?!? – Headhaul: Autonomous What The Trucking
On the headhaul edition of WTT we got Peter Rentschler of CarrierDirect, Emily on Big Deal Little Deal, the Market Expert Trivia Tournament continues, plus Target goes tango down and so much more.
Image Sourced From Pixabay
