Digital Ally Slammed After Axon Prevails In Patent Case
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 18, 2019 9:24am
Digital Ally Slammed After Axon Prevails In Patent Case

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN) reported the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas has granted summary judgment in favor of the company stating that Axon's Signal technology does not infringe Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY)'s 452 patent.

The court entered judgment for Axon and dismissed the case in its entirety.

"The Court's ruling ends a three-and-a-half-year legal dispute in which Digital Ally repeatedly attempted to try its case in the press," Axon General Counsel Isaiah Fields said in a statement. "We chose to try our case in the court and prevailed."

Axon shares traded higher by 1.5% to $69.25, while Digital Ally shares plummeted 46.5% to $1.55 in Tuesday's pre-market session.

30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Fed Meeting

Photo courtesy of Axon.

