Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
My goal is to be on stage with my computer and let you
see my screen and make sure you know what buttons to
press, where you’re getting in & out, how to calculate
risk, your targets — all of those things.
It’s real-life trading. Make sure you sign up!
- Jerremy Newsome
GET TICKETS

60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2019 4:54am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Sothebys (NYSE: BID) shares climbed 58.6% to close at $56.13 on Monday after the company announced it will be acquired by BidFair for $57 per share in cash.
  • Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) shares surged 56.9% to close at $46.44 after Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced plans to acquire Array BioPharma for $48 per share in cash.
  • UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) rose 34.8% to close at $5.54.
  • Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) jumped 23.3% to close at $38.22.
  • Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI) gained 22.8% to close at $5.54.
  • Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) rose 22.8% to close at $9.48.
  • DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) gained 22.5% to close at $3.68.
  • C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: CJ) rose 20.1% to close at $12.87. C&J Energy Services and Keane Group agreed to merge.
  • Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) rose 18.6% to close at $2.49 after the company reported an increase in borrowing base and the addition of crude oil and natural gas hedges.
  • Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) shares jumped 16.9% to close at $3.8700.
  • ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) gained 16.8% to close at $9.58.
  • Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) rose 16.6% to close at $6.41.
  • Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) gained 16.4% to close at $16.64 after announcing a $9.45 million private placement.
  • Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE) gained 15.9% to close at $0.5214 after the company received FDA 510k clearance for its second generation Viveve system 2.0.
  • MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MTEC) jumped 15.9% to close at $11.99. Seed-to-sale regulatory compliance technology provider MJ Freeway and the special purpose acquisition companyMTech Acquisition announced Monday they have completed a merger and formed a new public company that's listing on the Nasdaq.
  • Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) rose 15.6% to close at $3.64.
  • Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) shares jumped 14.9% to close at $21.95.
  • Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) gained 14.5% to close at $5.07.
  • Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) climbed 13.1% to close at $14.15.
  • Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) rose 12.7% to close at $10.75.
  • Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) shares gained 12.6% to close at $8.68.
  • Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) gained 12.2% to close at $169.96. The stock has seen continued volatility since its recent IPO and since JP Morgan issued a downgrade last week.
  • Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) rose 11.9% to close at $10.08. VICI Properties entered into a master lease agreement with Century Casinos for 3 properties purchased from Eldorado Resorts.
  • Uniqure NV (NASDAQ: QURE) rose 11.8% to close at $81.14 following Bloomberg report that the company is exploring options including a potential sale.
  • Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) surged 11.6% to close at $3.9400.
  • Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) gained 11.4% to close at $3.12.
  • Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) jumped 11.4% to close at $2.5500.
  • Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) rose 11.3% to close at $5.80 after the company announced its phase 2 ENTRATA study showed Telaglenastat with Everolimus doubled median progression-free survival in heavily pre-treated patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma.
  • OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) rose 11.1% to close at $4.09.
  • FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) gained 11% to close at $5.84.
  • Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) surged 10.4% to close at $26.75. Voyager Therapeutics acquired worldwide rights to VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease from Sanofi for $10 million.
  • Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) gained 10.1% to close at $21.17.
  • Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) shares jumped 10% to close at $10.76.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) rose 10% to close at $5.62.
  • ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV) shares rose 9.2% to close at $9.71 after the company reported findings from its first study with human precision cut liver slice cultures.
  • Summit Materials Inc (NYSE: SUM) gained 8.7% to close at $16.81 after Southeastern Asset Management disclosed an 11.4% stake in the company.
  • Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX) rose 6.8% to close at $42.63.
  • Eventbrite Inc (NYSE: EB) gained 5.9% to close at $16.97 after William Blair initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating.
  • AECOM (NYSE: ACM) rose 5.3% to close at $35.17 after the company announced it plans to spin-off its Management Services segment into a standalone government services company.

 

Losers

  • VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ: VBIV) shares tumbled 65.6% to close at $0.65 on Monday after the company reported results from its Phase 3 Study Of Sci-b-vac. The trial met both co-primary endpoints but did not meet its secondary objective of non-inferiority.
  • Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMPE) dropped 31.4% to close at $0.4799 after the company priced a 25.32 million share common stock offering at $0.40 per share.
  • TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) fell 28% to close at $2.13 after announcing a $20 million buyback plan.
  • Celyad SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) fell 27.8% to close at $13.36.
  • Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) shares declined 21.1% to close at $3.22.
  • Flex Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: FLKS) dropped 18.8% to close at $0.5200 after the company announced more shareholder votes are required to complete its merger with Salarius Pharma despite “overwhelming support.”
  • Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MWK) fell 17.1% to close at $7.05.
  • Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) dipped 14.4% to close at $2.73.
  • Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) fell 12.8% to close at $3.01.
  • Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) dipped 12.6% to close at $46.65.
  • Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) fell 12.3% to close at $0.5701. Seanergy Maritime reported a Q4 loss of $3.23 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $1.40 per share. Its sales declined to $16.013 million from $21.322 million.
  • Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares fell 12% to close at $2.20.
  • PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) dropped 10.9% to close at $11.32. BTIG downgraded PaySign from Buy to Neutral.
  • Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) shares tumbled 10.6% to close at $6.78.
  • Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) fell 10.3% to close at $2.60.
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) shares dropped 10.2% to close at $1.93.
  • Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) dipped 10% to $2.71.
  • Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) dropped 9.8% to close at $4.24.
  • Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) shares declined 9.7% to close at $19.89.
  • Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) dropped 9.3% to close at $8.10.
  • Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares fell 8.6% to close at $2.5600.

Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACM + ADXS)

44 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Aecom To Spin Off Management Services Unit
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
48 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Reports Positive Long-Term Efficacy Data For Psoriasis Drug, Provention Bio Offering
Earnings Scheduled For June 10, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

7 Stocks To Watch For June 18, 2019