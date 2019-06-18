Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day policy meeting today.
- Data on housing starts and permits for May will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.