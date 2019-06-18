Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2019 4:01am   Comments
  • The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day policy meeting today.
  • Data on housing starts and permits for May will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

