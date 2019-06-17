Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

5 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 17, 2019 4:47pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAS) shares are up 18% after reporting preliminary results from a Phase 2a clinical trial of PB2452 for reversal of antiplatelet activity.
  • Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) shares are up 4% after reporting a restructuring plan related to Cody Labs. The company says it sees incurring around $5 million in costs to implement Cody API Restructuring Plan.
  • EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) shares spiked up 3% after announcing it sees second-quarter sales volume at the high end of the guidance range. The company also sees $25 million in added annual CapEx savings under target 10% initiative. EQT says new management has identified $175 million in annual cost savings to date and sees adjusted free cash flow of $3 billion through 2023.

Losers

  • Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RMTI) shares are down 27% after issuing a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed.
  • Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CALA) shares are down 8% after reporting a 10 million share common stock offering.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EQT + CALA)

44 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Calithera's Kidney Cancer Drug Doubles Progression-Free Survival Vs. Chemotherapy
28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Western Digital, EQT And SSR Mining
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 30, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 20, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

MTech Acquisition, MJ Freeway Complete Merger; New Company To List On Nasdaq

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 17