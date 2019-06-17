Market Overview

Amazon Says Ocasio-Cortez's 'Starvation Wages' Comment 'Just Wrong'
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 17, 2019 4:03pm   Comments
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has responded to U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, after she said the company pays its warehouse workers "starvation wages." 

Ocasio-Cortez was one of the most outspoken public critics of Amazon’s plan to move its second headquarters to Long Island City, in the borough of Queens, before Amazon pulled out, according to CNBC.

Amazon shares were up 0.88% at $1,886.03 at the close Monday. 

Photo courtesy of Amazon. 

