Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
My goal is to be on stage with my computer and let you
see my screen and make sure you know what buttons to
press, where you’re getting in & out, how to calculate
risk, your targets — all of those things.
It’s real-life trading. Make sure you sign up!
- Jerremy Newsome
GET TICKETS

Report: Egypt's Ousted President Morsi Dies During Trial
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 17, 2019 1:40pm   Comments
Share:
Report: Egypt's Ousted President Morsi Dies During Trial

Egypt's former President Mohammed Morsi, who was ousted by the army in 2013, has died after fainting in a courtroom at the age of 67, according to state media reports, the BBC said Monday. 

Morsi was a figure in the Islamist movement Muslim Brotherhood, which has been banned in Egypt. Morsi was in court for a hearing on espionage charges. 

Egyptian authorities cracked down on Morsi's supporters and the Brotherhood after he was removed from power. 

Morsi had a history of health issues. He suffered from medical neglect during his imprisonment, according to Al Jazeera.

 

Posted-In: Al Jazeera BBCNews Global Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

These Were The Most Actively Traded Securities On The OTC Markets In May