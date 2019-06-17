Report: Egypt's Ousted President Morsi Dies During Trial
Egypt's former President Mohammed Morsi, who was ousted by the army in 2013, has died after fainting in a courtroom at the age of 67, according to state media reports, the BBC said Monday.
Morsi was a figure in the Islamist movement Muslim Brotherhood, which has been banned in Egypt. Morsi was in court for a hearing on espionage charges.
Egyptian authorities cracked down on Morsi's supporters and the Brotherhood after he was removed from power.
Morsi had a history of health issues. He suffered from medical neglect during his imprisonment, according to Al Jazeera.
