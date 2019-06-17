Market Overview

44 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2019 12:23pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Sothebys (NYSE: BID) shares jumped 57.7% to $55.82 after the company announced it will be acquired by BidFair for $57 per share in cash.
  • Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) shares climbed 57% to $46.45 after Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced plans to acquire Array BioPharma for $48 per share in cash.
  • ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV) shares gained 39% to $12.36 after the company reported positive results from human liver experiments with its NASH drug candidate.
  • Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE) gained 22.4% to $0.5507 after the company received FDA 510k clearance for its second generation Viveve system 2.0.
  • Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI) gained 21.1% to $5.46.
  • C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: CJ) jumped 17.7% to $12.62. C&J Energy Services and Keane Group agreed to merge.
  • Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX) rose 17.4% to $46.85.
  • Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) gained 14.6% to $16.40 after announcing a $9.45 million private placement.
  • Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) rose 14% to $10.27. VICI Properties entered into a master lease agreement with Century Casinos for 3 properties purchased from Eldorado Resorts.
  • Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: DARE) gained 13.4% to $1.02 after the company reported that results from its thermography study of Sildenafil showed 'the utility of thermography technology to detect statistically meaningful differences in genital temperature changes.'
  • ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) gained 12.9% to $9.26.
  • UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) gained 11.7% to $4.59.
  • Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) rose 11% to $2.33 after the company reported an increase in borrowing base and the addition of crude oil and natural gas hedges.
  • Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) surged 10.6% to $26.82. Voyager Therapeutics acquired worldwide rights to VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease from Sanofi for $10 million.
  • Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) climbed 10.2% to $13.79.
  • Castle Brands Inc (NYSE: ROX) rose 10.1% to $0.5636 following Q4 results. Castle Brands posted Q4 earnings of $0.05 per share on sales of $29.89 million.
  • Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) shares jumped 10% to $3.64.
  • Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) gained 10% to $166.50. The stock has seen continued volatility since its recent IPO and since JP Morgan issued a downgrade last week.
  • Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) shares jumped 9.8% to $20.98.
  • Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) shares gained 9% to $8.40.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 8.7% to $2.9673 after gaining 5.41% on Friday.
  • Uniqure NV (NASDAQ: QURE) rose 8.4% to $78.63 following Bloomberg report that the company is exploring options including a potential sale.
  • Eventbrite Inc (NYSE: EB) gained 6.1% to $16.99 after William Blair initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating.
  • AECOM (NYSE: ACM) rose 5.8% to $35.32 after the company announced it plans to spin-off its Management Services segment into a standalone government services company.
  • ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) rose 5.6% to $5.50. H.C. Wainwright upgraded ReWalk Robotics from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $4 to $9.
  • Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) rose 4.1% to $5.42 after the company announced its phase 2 ENTRATA study showed Telaglenastat with Everolimus doubled median progression-free survival in heavily pre-treated patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma.
  • Summit Materials Inc (NYSE: SUM) gained 3.5% to $15.99 after Southeastern Asset Management disclosed an 11.4% stake in the company.

Losers

  • VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ: VBIV) shares dipped 62.5% to $0.7080 after the company reported results from its Phase 3 Study Of Sci-b-vac. The trial met both co-primary endpoints but did not meet its secondary objective of non-inferiority.
  • Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMPE) fell 29% to $0.4971 after the company priced a 25.32 million share common stock offering at $0.40 per share.
  • Celyad SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) fell 28.2% to $13.29.
  • Flex Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: FLKS) dropped 24.2% to $0.4855 after the company announced more shareholder votes are required to complete its merger with Salarius Pharma despite “overwhelming support.”
  • Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) dipped 16.9% to $44.33.
  • Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) fell 13.1% to $2.52.
  • China Index Holdings Limited (NYSE: CIH) dropped 12.1% to $2.9000.
  • Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) dipped 12.1% to $2.8050.
  • Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares fell 11.7% to $2.4720.
  • India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) fell 10.7% to $1.1250 following Q4 results.
  • TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) fell 10.5% to $2.6500 after announcing a $20 million buyback plan.
  • PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) dropped 10.4% to $11.38. BTIG downgraded PaySign from Buy to Neutral.
  • Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares fell 9.8% to $2.2550.
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) shares dropped 8.2% to $1.9750.
  • Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) shares tumbled 7.7% to $6.99.
  • Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MWK) fell 7.3% to $8.50.
  • Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) fell 4.6% to $0.62. Seanergy Maritime reported a Q4 loss of $3.23 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $1.40 per share. Its sales declined to $16.013 million from $21.322 million.

