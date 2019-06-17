Forecast Video: Severe Storms, Flooding Threats Continue

Severe thunderstorm outlook: Watch out for scattered showers and thunderstorms today and tonight from the Rockies and the Sierra Nevada all the way to the Mid-Atlantic. Some storms could be strong/severe—producing large hail and damaging winds—from Austin and San Antonio to Cheyenne, as well as from Knoxville and Louisville to Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

Flooding risk: Drivers may run into roadblocks due to flash flooding from the Ohio River Valley to the Mid-Atlantic coast. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued Flash Flood Watches that include, but are not limited to the cities of Baltimore, Charleston (West Virgina), Cincinnati, Columbus, Evansville, Indianapolis, Louisville, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C.

Tropical update: Tropical Cyclone Vayu is still spinning over the Arabian Sea, but has lost a lot of steam. Maximum winds are down to 40 mph near the eye wall. If the storm gets close to northwestern India, it should cause only minor disruptions at ports due to wind and some heavy rain.

Image Sourced by Pixabay