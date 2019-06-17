FedEx (NYSE: FDX) and Dollar General (NYSE: DG) announced they will partner up to offer a drop off and pickup at thousands of Dollar General stores.

The businesses plan to begin rolling out the service in more than 1,500 Dollar General stores in late summer, building to a total of more than 8,000 stores by the end of 2020.

“Dollar General is the perfect retailer to help us meet the growing need for convenient, secure drop-off and pickup options in a variety of rural communities,” said Scott Harkins, senior vice president, customer channel marketing at FedEx Services in a press statement.

“We understand customers may not always want packages delivered to a home or office. They want secure, alternate delivery options, and we’re on a mission to make that happen. We are proud to work with Dollar General to make our customers’ lives easier."

Dollar General's stock traded around $136.14 per share at time of publication, which is near its 52-week high.

