Aecom To Spin Off Management Services Unit
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 17, 2019 8:12am   Comments
Aecom (NYSE: ACM) plans to spin off its management services business in the second half of 2020.

Aecom is an engineering firm and in 2018 the company’s management services generated $3.7 billion revenue and $239 million of adjusted income.

Aecom shares were trading up 1.8% at $34 in Monday's pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week range between $35 and $24.83 per share.

Posted-In: News Asset Sales

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

