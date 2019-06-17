Aecom To Spin Off Management Services Unit
Aecom (NYSE: ACM) plans to spin off its management services business in the second half of 2020.
Aecom is an engineering firm and in 2018 the company’s management services generated $3.7 billion revenue and $239 million of adjusted income.
Aecom shares were trading up 1.8% at $34 in Monday's pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week range between $35 and $24.83 per share.
