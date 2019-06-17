Market Overview

FreightWaves Insiders – EP03 Kevin Hill: The Anthropology Behind Tribal Knowledge, Freight, And Trade Wars
June 17, 2019
FreightWaves Insiders – EP03 Kevin Hill: The Anthropology Behind Tribal Knowledge, Freight, And Trade Wars

Step inside FreightWaves Market Expert/President of CarrierLists Kevin Hill's world as we discuss CarrierLists, plus the anthropology behind tribal knowledge, freight, and trade wars. Also, Amazon and how the world's biggest retailer is using data and optimization to take on carriers and 3PLs.

