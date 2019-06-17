Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2019 4:06am   Comments
  • The Empire State manufacturing index for June is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The housing market index for June will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury International Capital report for April is schedule for release at 4:00 p.m. ET.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

