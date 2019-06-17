Mike Weindel Named President Of Dupré Logistics

Dupré Logistics recently announced that Mike Weindel has assumed the new role of president of the Lafayette, Lousiana-based company.

Reggie Dupré, chief executive of the company, said he will continue to work closely with the entire executive team.

"I have tremendous respect for Mike Weindel," Dupré said in a release. "He is being promoted to assure we live out our values, pursue our vision and deliver our mission as we continue to grow the company."

Weindel has more than 20 years' experience in the transportation and logistics industry. He first joined Dupré Logistics in July 2016 as vice president of Strategic Capacity Services.

Mike Weindel, new president of Dupré Logistics. Photo: Dupré Logistics

"As a champion of our mission to provide safe service that's profitable, I will work with our well-established team to grow our business and create value to our customers," Weindel told FreightWaves.

Dupré said that Weindel's strengths in team building, developing and promoting good leaders and building a high-performance, people-focused culture lead to his decision to promote him to the role of president.

Dupré Logistics, a privately-held company, operates more than 750 trucks and employs more than 800 professional drivers in its dedicated fleets. The company has established a network of over 10,000 preferred carriers and serves the lower 48 states and parts of Canada and Mexico.

"I am incredibly honored, humbled and energized to help lead the company into the next phase of forward thinking," Weindel said.

