Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
My goal is to be on stage with my computer and let you
see my screen and make sure you know what buttons to
press, where you’re getting in & out, how to calculate
risk, your targets — all of those things.
It’s real-life trading. Make sure you sign up!
- Jerremy Newsome
GET TICKETS

35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 14, 2019 12:11pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) rose 43.5% to $1.22 after the company announced its subsidiary, Holi Hemp, has been approved to participate in Arizona's Industrial Hemp program.
  • ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) shares gained 34.7% to $8.48 after the company announced clinical proof-of-concept data from its ongoing Phase 1 study of ARQ-531 in patients with relapsed/refractory Hematologic Malignancies.
  • Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSE: TKAT) shares gained 33.3% to $0.84.
  • Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) shares climbed 32% to $10.56 after the company entered into a settlement with Bass Pro to reinstate marketing activities; Stifel Nicolaus also upgraded the company's stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $8 to $10.
  • Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMPE) gained 31.8% to $0.83 after the company announced FDA approval of its special protocol assessment.
  • Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ: DEST) rose 25.6% to $0.9798.
  • BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) climbed 15% to $4.53.
  • Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) rose 12.8% to $2.9884 after Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a $6 price target.
  • Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) surged 9.5% to $154.75.
  • Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares rose 9.2% to $2.8062 after the company announced an agreement to provide body cameras to the Kansas City Chiefs Security.
  • Norbord Inc. (NYSE: OSB) shares climbed 8% to $23.25.
  • Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ: PUYI) gained 7.4% to $6.80.
  • Roan Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ROAN) climbed 6.1% to $1.2302 after the company raised Q2 production guidance and reported it expects capital expenditures to be 10% lower than previously guided.
  • Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII) shares rose 5.8% to $12.16.
  • Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) jumped 5.4% to $19.51 after the company announced its Phase 2 trial of Tipifarnib in Peripheral T-Cell Lymphona met its primary end point.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) dropped 59.8% to $0.1513 after the company priced a 26.37 million share common stock offering at $0.15 per share.
  • Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: NAVB) fell 27.9% to $0.7150. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals priced its 8 million share public offering of common stock at $0.75 per share and regained direct control of Intellectual Property.
  • Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) shares tumbled 25.4% to $0.97 after the company reported Q1 results. The company posted adjusted net loss of US$7.4 million for the quarter, versus a year-ago loss of US$18.8 million. Its net revenue fell 17.6% to US$110.4 million.
  • Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) fell 24.4% to $2.14 after the company priced an underwritten public offering of 26,666,667 shares at $2.25 per share.
  • Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) dropped 17.7% to $2.4697.
  • Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) dropped 15% to $3.6450. Ashford Hospitality Trust declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per diluted share.
  • Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) shares fell 11.4% to $35.37 after surging 90.00% on Thursday. Fiverr priced its 5.26 million share IPO at $21 per share.
  • ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV) dropped 11% to $9.00.
  • The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) shares tumbled 9% to $3.0950.
  • Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: BAS) dropped 8.6% to $1.92.
  • Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares fell 8.4% to $25.23.
  • Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) shares dipped 7.7% to $7.56.
  • NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) shares declined 7.3% to $1.92.
  • Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) dipped 7.1% to $13.85.
  • Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) dropped 7% to $64.25.
  • Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) fell 6.7% to $262.76. Broadcom reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also cut its FY2019 sales guidance.
  • F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) shares tumbled 6.7% to $135.35.
  • Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE: CMCM) fell 6.6% to $3.71 after reporting Q1 results.
  • Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) dropped 5.8% to $41.66 after SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the company from Hold to Sell.
  • WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHF) fell 3.4% to $14.01 after the company reported pricing of offering by selling shareholder.

Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AHT + AMPE)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Broadcom Cuts FY19 Outlook
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Why Consistent Trading Doesn't Always Lead To Consistent Results

Mid-Day Market Update: Renren Drops After Q1 Results; ArQule Shares Surge