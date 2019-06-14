35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) rose 43.5% to $1.22 after the company announced its subsidiary, Holi Hemp, has been approved to participate in Arizona's Industrial Hemp program.
- ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) shares gained 34.7% to $8.48 after the company announced clinical proof-of-concept data from its ongoing Phase 1 study of ARQ-531 in patients with relapsed/refractory Hematologic Malignancies.
- Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSE: TKAT) shares gained 33.3% to $0.84.
- Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) shares climbed 32% to $10.56 after the company entered into a settlement with Bass Pro to reinstate marketing activities; Stifel Nicolaus also upgraded the company's stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $8 to $10.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMPE) gained 31.8% to $0.83 after the company announced FDA approval of its special protocol assessment.
- Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ: DEST) rose 25.6% to $0.9798.
- BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) climbed 15% to $4.53.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) rose 12.8% to $2.9884 after Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a $6 price target.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) surged 9.5% to $154.75.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares rose 9.2% to $2.8062 after the company announced an agreement to provide body cameras to the Kansas City Chiefs Security.
- Norbord Inc. (NYSE: OSB) shares climbed 8% to $23.25.
- Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ: PUYI) gained 7.4% to $6.80.
- Roan Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ROAN) climbed 6.1% to $1.2302 after the company raised Q2 production guidance and reported it expects capital expenditures to be 10% lower than previously guided.
- Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII) shares rose 5.8% to $12.16.
- Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) jumped 5.4% to $19.51 after the company announced its Phase 2 trial of Tipifarnib in Peripheral T-Cell Lymphona met its primary end point.
Losers
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) dropped 59.8% to $0.1513 after the company priced a 26.37 million share common stock offering at $0.15 per share.
- Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: NAVB) fell 27.9% to $0.7150. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals priced its 8 million share public offering of common stock at $0.75 per share and regained direct control of Intellectual Property.
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) shares tumbled 25.4% to $0.97 after the company reported Q1 results. The company posted adjusted net loss of US$7.4 million for the quarter, versus a year-ago loss of US$18.8 million. Its net revenue fell 17.6% to US$110.4 million.
- Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) fell 24.4% to $2.14 after the company priced an underwritten public offering of 26,666,667 shares at $2.25 per share.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) dropped 17.7% to $2.4697.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) dropped 15% to $3.6450. Ashford Hospitality Trust declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per diluted share.
- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) shares fell 11.4% to $35.37 after surging 90.00% on Thursday. Fiverr priced its 5.26 million share IPO at $21 per share.
- ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV) dropped 11% to $9.00.
- The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) shares tumbled 9% to $3.0950.
- Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: BAS) dropped 8.6% to $1.92.
- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares fell 8.4% to $25.23.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) shares dipped 7.7% to $7.56.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) shares declined 7.3% to $1.92.
- Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) dipped 7.1% to $13.85.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) dropped 7% to $64.25.
- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) fell 6.7% to $262.76. Broadcom reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also cut its FY2019 sales guidance.
- F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) shares tumbled 6.7% to $135.35.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE: CMCM) fell 6.6% to $3.71 after reporting Q1 results.
- Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) dropped 5.8% to $41.66 after SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the company from Hold to Sell.
- WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHF) fell 3.4% to $14.01 after the company reported pricing of offering by selling shareholder.
