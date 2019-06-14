Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
My goal is to be on stage with my computer and let you
see my screen and make sure you know what buttons to
press, where you’re getting in & out, how to calculate
risk, your targets — all of those things.
It’s real-life trading. Make sure you sign up!
- Jerremy Newsome
GET TICKETS

CNBC: Tesla Loses Key Engineer To Autonomous Startup
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 14, 2019 11:57am   Comments
Share:
CNBC: Tesla Loses Key Engineer To Autonomous Startup

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has lost a key Autopilot engineer to the self-driving truck start-up Embark, CNBC reported Thursday.

Zeljko Popvic was the lead engineer for the Tesla Autopilot perception team. The Autopilot driver-assistance system feature has lane centering, adaptive cruise control, self-parking and the ability to automatically change lanes.

Popovic previously managed the development of Tesla’s maps of U.S. highways and also created a “sensor fusion system” that combines data from the many cameras, radars and ultrasonic sensors used by Tesla, CNBC said. 

Tesla shares were trading down by 0.2% at $213.56 at the time of publication Friday. 

Related Links: 

Electrek Shares Some Fan Art Of Tesla's Upcoming Pickup Truck

Uber's Request For Tariff Relief Denied By US Trade Rep

Photo courtesy of Tesla. 

Posted-In: CNBC EmbarkNews Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Electrek Shares Some Fan Art Of Tesla's Upcoming Pickup Truck
Uber's Request For Tariff Relief Denied By US Trade Rep
Tesla Analysts On Shareholder Meeting: Narrative 'Overly Negative,' 'Herculean Task' In Production Goals
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For June 12
30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Tesla's Annual Shareholder Meeting: Demand, Trucks And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

One Of The Biggest Environmental Regulations Ever Is Coming And It Will Wreak Havoc