Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has lost a key Autopilot engineer to the self-driving truck start-up Embark, CNBC reported Thursday.

Zeljko Popvic was the lead engineer for the Tesla Autopilot perception team. The Autopilot driver-assistance system feature has lane centering, adaptive cruise control, self-parking and the ability to automatically change lanes.

Popovic previously managed the development of Tesla’s maps of U.S. highways and also created a “sensor fusion system” that combines data from the many cameras, radars and ultrasonic sensors used by Tesla, CNBC said.

Tesla shares were trading down by 0.2% at $213.56 at the time of publication Friday.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.