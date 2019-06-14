Hedge Fund Third Point Pushes Sony To Pare Down Businesses
Dan Loeb's hedge fund Third Point is calling on Sony Corp (NYSE: SNE) to spin off its semiconductor business, according to Reuters.
Loeb published a letter and presentation pushing for changes at Sony, the sale of its insurance business and its stake in companies like Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT).
Sony shares were trading higher by 1.87% at $50.60 in Friday's premarket session.
