5G Chip Demand Reportedly On The Rise

Demand for next-generation 5G devices is on the rise, according to DigiTimes: Taiwan-based integrated circuit design houses are seeing a slowing pace in 4G orders, the publication said Friday.

U.S. stocks that are a play on 5G include wireless firms such as Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T).

A wide range of semiconductor companies are involved in 5G rollouts including Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX), Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) and Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL).

According to Investors.com, when 5G smartphones hit the market, semiconductor vendors who stand to gain include Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM), Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS), and Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO).

Infrastructure chip vendors such as Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) could also see upside as networks are built out.

Related Links:

A New 5G ETF Could Debut Today

As Nokia Signs 5G Agreements, A Look At The Companies Adopting The Next-Gen Technology