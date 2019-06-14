Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 14, 2019 4:30am   Comments
  • Data on retail sales for May will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on industrial production for May will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET.
  • The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for June is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on business inventories for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

