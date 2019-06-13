Market Overview

What The Truck?!? Backhaul – Love Is An ECom Battlefield
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
June 13, 2019 6:12pm   Comments
On the Backhaul weekend edition of what the truck we're talking Target's $9.99 same day shipping, Texas two new trade bills, Zach Strickland tickles out sweet tooth with report from the National Confectioner's Logistics Council, what's On The Radar in ocean shipping, Blythe Brumleve talks logistics marketing and Jaguars, Chad talks yoga pants and Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) in Earnings Over/Under, Nick brings us the Fast Paced Forecast and a Hurricane Heist, plus so much more!

Image sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves Logistics Lululemon Athletica Inc.News Retail Sales Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

