The Warriors Last Game At Oracle Arena Leads To Some Very Expensive Tickets

The opportunity to watch the Golden State Warriors play their last game at Oracle Arena Thursday night will not come cheap.

With the average get-in price at $580 and average purchase price of $1,200, secondary ticket market service TickPick says Game 6 of the NBA Finals is the most expensive game the company has on record at Oracle Arena.

Winner's Fatigue?

TickPick marketing strategist Kyle Zorn says despite the high prices, Warrior fans are suffering from winner's fatigue.

“What we have found interesting this year is that the Warriors fans are a lot more patient when they purchase. The prices have naturally gone down going into the game,” Zorn told Benzinga.

“It seems Warriors fans are holding out this year around. It’s a little fatigue, and Warriors fans are more seasoned knowing if they hold strong they can get better prices the day before or the day of the game.”

How It Compares

Zorn said the only other game that came close in ticket prices at Oracle Arena was Game 7 in 2016 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. LeBron James staged a miraculous comeback from down 3-1 in the series, the same situation the Warriors have found themselves in against the Toronto Raptors.

If the Warriors do in fact force a Game 7 in Toronto, tickets will be extraordinarily high at Scotiabank Arena.

“With an average get-in price at $2,213 and average purchase price of $2,497, Game 7 would be the most expensive NBA games we have ever tracked and is one of the most expensive games on record," Zorn said.

Related Links:

'Hopefully This Serves As A Lesson To Athletes': Sports Attorney Weighs In On Kawhi Leonard's Nike Logo Lawsuit

Golden State Dynasty: Some Perspective On The Warriors' Success