Netflix, Next Games To Develop 'Stranger Things' Game Similar To Pokemon Go

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 13, 2019 3:22pm   Comments
Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Finnish game developer and publisher Next Games said they’re developing a free-to-play location-based game based on the Netflix hit series "Stranger Things."

The mobile, walk-around-the-real-world-style game, which the publishers say reimagines the "Stranger Things" universe in the style of an 80’s Saturday morning cartoon, is like the mobile hit "Pokemon Go" in that it is location-based, meaning players will explore the Stranger Things “Upside Down” world around them in their neighborhood as they move through the real world and work with others “to fight back its emerging evils.”

The puzzle-based role playing game is integrated with Google Maps.

Who Is Next Games?

Next Games, known for its “The Walking Dead” games, said the "Stranger Things" game is scheduled to be released in 2020 on iOS and Android.

“Our core focus will be to deliver on "Stranger Things"' rich and intense themes like friendship and supernatural adventure, and translate these into snack-sized entertainment on your mobile device,” Next Games CEO Teemu Huuhtanen said in a press release.

The Move Into Games

Netflix is primarily known for its video streaming service and its created content, including Stranger Things, but is making its first forays into video games, and touted that move at the E3 video gaming trade show this past week. The mobile game will be the third Stranger Things game – one came out in 2017 and another, “Stranger Things 3: The Game” will be out next month, when the third season of the hit show premieres.

“Shortly after season one of Stranger Things, we realized this is a phenomenon,” Chris Lee, director of interactive games at Netflix, said on stage at E3, according to Fortune. “It was our first attempt at doing consumer products and merchandise. We had never done anything like that before.”

Netflix also teased a tie-in with Season 9 of "Fortnite," saying more will coming in the following weeks.

Netflix shares were trading down 1% at $341.82 at time of publication.

Posted-In: E3 2019 Google Maps Netflix Stranger Things streaming

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

