38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) shares climbed 46.2% to $14.20 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) climbed 44.2% to $3.2293.
- Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) shares rose 31.9% to $4.30.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) gained 30.5% to $0.5518 after the company announced new data which showed clinical utility for antibiotic-resistant urinary tract infection patient management.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) gained 28.4% to $32.69 following news Vintage Capital has suggested the company's Board conduct a review of strategic alternatives. The firm said it would be prepared to offer $40 per share for Red Robin following confirmatory due dilligence.
- Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM) gained 27% to $17.39.
- DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) jumped 23.4% to $3.90 after SPII offered $4 per share for a merger with the company.
- RH (NYSE: RH) rose 20% to $113.84 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and raised FY2019 guidance.
- On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTIV) climbed 15.5% to $0.5400 after the company won a new purchase order for 1,000 cashless payment systems for Japanese unattended retail market.
- Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) gained 13.8% to $18.10 following new 9.22% stake from JANA Partners.
- Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: NETS) rose 11.7% to $3.8425 after Brazilian company Magazine Luiza SA lifted its offer to buy Netshoes to $3.7 per share.
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) rose 11.3% to $64.57 after climbing 70.59% on Wednesday.
- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) climbed 10.4% to $2.5490.
- ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) gained 10% to $0.9899 after the company reported it won a spot as 1 of 3 prime contractors on a US Military $124 million automated fuel handling contract.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) rose 9.7% to $7.92 following reports that a tanker had been struck by a torpedo off the coast of UAE.
- PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) gained 8.7% to $12.93.
- CPFL Energia S.A. (NYSE: CPL) gained 8.5% to $15.60.
- Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ: TIGO) shares rose 8.4% to $54.01 after Kinnevik withdrew public offering of shares in Millicom due to unfavorable market condition.
- DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) shares rose 8.4% to $2.46.
- Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) rose 8.1% to $39.45.
- Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) shares jumped 7% to $16.14 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results but better-than-expected sales. FY19 guidance was reaffirmed.
- Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM) rose 5.8% to $72.80 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Wednesday.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) fell 4.4% to $11.33 after the company cancelled its secondary offering.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) shares rose 3.2% to $176.32 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised FY2019 earnings guidance.
Losers
- Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) dropped 75.4% to $2.60. Savara said a Phase 3 study dubbed IMPALA that evaluated its Molgradex for the treatment of autoimmune alveolar pulmonary proteinosis, or aPAP, did not meet its primary endpoint. An average A-aDO2 improvement of 12.1 mmHg was observed in the continuous dosing compared to an 8.8 mmHg improvement in the placebo arm, with an estimated 4.6 mmHg treatment difference suggesting the primary endpoint was not met.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) fell 33% to $3.96 after the company announced a direct offering of 1.49 million shares at $5.035 per share.
- Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. (NYSE: HEB) fell 25.7% to $5.02 after the company announced the first patient has been treated in the Phase 2 recurrent ovarian cancer program evaluating Ampligen in combination with Pembrolizumab and Cisplatin.
- SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) dropped 14.6% to $12.96. SharpSpring priced its 2.05 million share common stock offering at $13 per share.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) fell 12.5% to $3.0700 after climbing 14.52% on Wednesday.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) dipped 11.7% to $4.1697.
- Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MCRB) fell 11.5% to $2.9042 after reporting a $60 million common stock offering.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) dropped 10.8% to $37.38. Goldman Sachs downgraded Cooper-Standard from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $51 to $36.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) fell 10.4% to $6.97 after declining 23.27% on Wednesday.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) fell 8.7% to $4.4646 after reporting fourth-quarter sales of $5.79 million, up from $5.394 million year-over-year.
- BBVA Banco Francés S.A. (NYSE: BFR) dropped 6.8% to $10.57.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) fell 6.4% to $6.03 after reporting Q3 results.
- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA) shares declined 6.2% to $64.30.
- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) fell 3.4% to $6.00. iCAD priced its 1.636 million shares at $5.50 per share.
