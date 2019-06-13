Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For June 13

Sebastian Brown , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 13, 2019 12:16pm   Comments
Share:

This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.

  1. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) shares were down 6.1% to $1.08.
  2. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares were down 9.2% to $2.67.
  3. Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares were down 1% to $140.41 after Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) highlighted the launch of its first plant-based product.
  4. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) shares were up 2% to $174.52 following a Q1 earnings beat.
  5. RH (NYSE: RH) shares were up 20% to $113.60 following a Q1 earnings beat and raised guidance.
  6. Insys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY) shares were up 21% to 41 cents.
  7. Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares were down 13.7% to $3.03. The stock on Wednesday rose higher on positive preclinical results for Travelan.
  8. FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares were down 15.7% to 43 cents. On Wednesday, the company reported a license deal with ExxonMobil Research and Engineering company.
  9. DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) shares were up 23% to $3.90 after SPII Holdings offered $4 per share for a merger with the company.
  10. Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) shares were down 75% to $2.61 after the company reported results from its IMPALA trial of Molgradex did not meet its primary endpoint. JMP also downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform.

Posted-In: News Intraday Update Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BLIN + BYND)

Raised & Rooted: Tyson Enters The Plant-Based Food Products Market
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
35 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For June 12
There's A Beyond Meat Shortage At Freebirds Restaurants
Bernstein Downgrades Beyond Meat Amid Growing Valuation Concerns
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Canada To Require ELDs In 2021