A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For June 13
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) shares were down 6.1% to $1.08.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares were down 9.2% to $2.67.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares were down 1% to $140.41 after Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) highlighted the launch of its first plant-based product.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) shares were up 2% to $174.52 following a Q1 earnings beat.
- RH (NYSE: RH) shares were up 20% to $113.60 following a Q1 earnings beat and raised guidance.
- Insys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY) shares were up 21% to 41 cents.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares were down 13.7% to $3.03. The stock on Wednesday rose higher on positive preclinical results for Travelan.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares were down 15.7% to 43 cents. On Wednesday, the company reported a license deal with ExxonMobil Research and Engineering company.
- DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) shares were up 23% to $3.90 after SPII Holdings offered $4 per share for a merger with the company.
- Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) shares were down 75% to $2.61 after the company reported results from its IMPALA trial of Molgradex did not meet its primary endpoint. JMP also downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform.
