Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE: FVRR) shares opened for trade Thursday morning at $26. The IPO of over 5 million shares was priced at $21 per share. The stock is trading on the NYSE under the symbol FVRR.

The lockup period on Fiverr is 180 days. This is a contractual restriction preventing insiders who acquired shares of a company's stock before it went public from selling the stock for a stated period of time after it goes public.

JPMorgan, Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and UBS are the lead underwriters for the offering.

The Company

Founded in 2010 with the idea of providing a platform for people to buy and sell digital services. It has a digital marketplace, with a comprehensive SKU-like services catalog and a "find-and-order" process for connecting businesses and freelancers.

Fiverr reported revenue of $75.503 million in the fiscal year ended in December, up from $52.112 million one year ago. For the quarter ended March, the company posted revenue of $23.763 million.

The company has been consistently making losses, with the loss widening from $3.04 per share in 2017 to $5.42 per share in 2018. For the March quarter, it reported a loss of $1.26.

Fiverr traded around $26.38 per share at time of publication.