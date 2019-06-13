Sizzling Heat Out West, Severe Storms In The Plains

Heat wave keeps trucking: Temperatures this afternoon will reach 100°-120° again in the Las Vegas metro area. This also includes Lake Mead, Lake Havasu, Laughlin-Bullhead City, and Death Valley. Phoenix and Yuma will also feel the extreme heat, with highs easily cracking 100°. Drivers: Make sure your trucks are in tip-top shape, and keep your coolers stocked with extra ice and plenty of bottled water! The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued Excessive Heat Warnings across the region.

Stormy in the Great Plains: Look for widely scattered thunderstorms across the Great Plains, especially later this evening and overnight. A few storms may produce large hail, damaging winds or flash flooding. The best odds for this will be across the Oklahoma and Texas Panhandles, from Guymon to Amarillo (between I-40 and US-412).

Tropical update: Severe Cyclone Vayu will move farther out to sea off the coast of northwestern India. Winds of 55 to 75 mph as well as heavy rain could cause problems at ports, but otherwise the storm won't likely have major impacts on the coast.

