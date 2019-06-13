Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT)'s Thursday 8-K filing shows that three-month global retail sales — March through May — were up 6% year-over-year.

The 8-K is a form used to notify investors in U.S. public companies of events that may be important to shareholders or the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Caterpillar shares were trading higher by 0.7% to $127.99 at the time of publication.

