50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares jumped 70.6% to close at $58.00 on Wednesday after pricing its IPO at $34 per share.
- Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) rose 25.2% to close at $7.85 after the company received an $80 million equity investment from Ginkgo. The companies will enter a long-term strategic collaboration to develop synthetic biotic medicines.
- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) rose 24.7% to close at $2.68.
- Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. (NYSE: HEB) shares jumped 21.8% to close at $6.76 after the company announced the first patient has been treated in the Phase 2 recurrent ovarian cancer program evaluating Ampligen in combination with Pembrolizumab and Cisplatin.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) gained 19.6% to close at $5.91.
- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) gained 16.9% to close at $20.64.
- Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) shares jumped 16% to close at $5.94.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) gained 15% to close at $3.75.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares rose 14.5% to close at $3.55 after the company announced the US Department of Defense reported final results from the Travelan shigellosis challenge study; the drug prevented clinical shigellosis in 75% of treated animals.
- Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) rose 14% to close at $3.26.
- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) surged 13.8% to close at $8.89.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) rose 13.7% to close at $9.49.
- Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: NETS) shares gained 13.2% to close at $3.44 after Brazil’s retailer Grupo SBF SA lifted its offer for Netshoes Cayman to $3.70 per share.
- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM) gained 12.6% to close at $33.66.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) rose 12.6% to close at $141.97 after falling 25.02 percent on Tuesday.
- Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) climbed 12.5% to close at $34.62.
- VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) shares rose 12.3% to close at $3.93 after reporting a deal to sell its German accessories business to HF Co. for $19 million.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) gained 12.1% to close at $9.90 after the company raised its second-quarter sales guidance above analyst estimates. The company also raised its second-quarter gross profit margin guidance from 16-18 percent to at least 21 percent.
- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) gained 11.2% to close at $5.84.
- Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE: TEO) rose 11% to close at $17.81.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) gained 11% to close at $11.82.
- Xynomic Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XYN) rose 11% to close at $3.7500. Xynomic Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XYN) announced it recently held a “pre-IND” meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its pan-PAF inhibitor XP-102 for the treatment of cancers. Xynomic said it's on track to file this Investigational New Drug application in the second half of 2019. The FDA has addressed Xynomic's questions and provided advice on the overall clinical development plan to advance the drugs.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) rose 10.4% to close at $4.89.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) climbed 9.6% to close at $24.75.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) climbed 9.1% to close at $104.46.
- OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OHRP) gained 7.6% to close at $3.39.
- TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: TST) gained 6.7% to close at $6.06 after the company announced it will be acquired by Maven for $16.5 million in upfront cash consideration and additional payments under CVR.
- Mattel Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) rose 5.3% to close at $11.38 after rejecting another merger bid from rival MGA Entertainment.
Losers
- Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT) fell 24.4% to close at $20.37 on Wednesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares dropped 23.3% to close at $7.78 on Wednesday after rising 36.11 percent on Tuesday.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) tumbled 22.4% to close at $40.00 after the company reported downbeat sales for its first quarter and cut FY2019 sales guidance.
- ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV) fell 16.3% to close at $7.95.
- Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE: IDN) shares dropped 14.2% to close at $4.61.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) shares fell 14% to close at $3.81.
- Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) dropped 13.8% to close at $12.10.
- Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: BAS) fell 13.4% to close at $1.94.
- Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBS) dipped 12.7% to close at $2.55 after reporting first-quarter earnings of $(0.15), up from $(0.48) year-over-year. Sales came in at $3.54 million, down from $3.938 million year over year.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) tumbled 11.8% to close at $2.09.
- Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. (NYSE: MPO) dropped 10.6% to close at $5.55.
- Noble Corporation plc (NYSE: NE) fell 10.5% to close at $1.80.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) shares dipped 10.4% to close at $15.85.
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) shares fell 9.9% to close at $20.61. Raymond James initiated coverage on Fastly with a Market Perform rating, while Citigroup initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating and a $23 price target.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) dropped 9.9% to close at $7.31.
- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) slipped 9.8% to close at $3.51.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) dropped 8.6% to close at $2.65.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) fell 7.5% to close at $3.20 after dropping 4.42 percent on Tuesday.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) dropped 6.6% to close at $2.11.
- SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) dropped 6.1% to close at $13.82.
- Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) dipped 6.1% to close at $5.54.
- British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) fell 5% to close at $36.96 after the company said it expects a decline in global cigarette sales due to slowing demand.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
