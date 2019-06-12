Iconix Shares Up 27% As Amazon URL Circulates
Iconix Brand Group Inc (NASDAQ: ICON) shares spiked higher Wednesday as traders circulated news the Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) store URL for company’s products.
The stock was trading higher by 14.74 percent to 78 cents at the time of publication Wednesday. Amazon shares were down by 0.3 percent at $1,858.02.
Iconix is an American brand management company that licenses brands to retailers.
