35 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 12, 2019 12:54pm   Comments
Gainers

  • CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) gained 88.6% to $64.11 after pricing its IPO at $34 per share.
  • Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares climbed 38% to $4.1550 after the company announced the US Department of Defense reported final results from the Travelan shigellosis challenge study; the drug prevented clinical shigellosis in 75% of treated animals.
  • Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) gained 20.6% to $7.56 after the company received an $80 million equity investment from Ginkgo. The companies will enter a long-term strategic collaboration to develop synthetic biotic medicines.
  • MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) rose 13.3% to $10.00 in pre-market trading after the company raised its second-quarter sales guidance above analyst estimates. The company also raised its second-quarter gross profit margin guidance from 16-18 percent to at least 21 percent.
  • Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) gained 13.3% to $3.2414.
  • Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) shares gained 12.4% to $5.75.
  • Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: NETS) shares climbed 12.2% to $3.4100 after Brazil’s retailer Grupo SBF SA lifted its offer for Netshoes Cayman to $3.70 per share.
  • OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OHRP) gained 11.8% to $3.52.
  • Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) climbed 11.3% to $5.50.
  • Mattel Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) rose 9.5% to $11.84 after rejecting another merger bid from rival MGA Entertainment.
  • Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) climbed 8.5% to $103.90.
  • Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM) gained 8.2% to $32.36.
  • TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) gained 8.2% to $2.5750.
  • Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) climbed 7.7% to $3.13.
  • Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) rose 7.2% to $135.08 after falling 25.02 percent on Tuesday.
  • TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: TST) gained 6.8% to $6.06 after the company announced it will be acquired by Maven for $16.5 million in upfront cash consideration and additional payments under CVR.
  • Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) climbed 6.7% to $24.10.
  • AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) rose 5.4% to $15.22

Losers

  • Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) dipped 21.1% to $40.65 after the company reported downbeat sales for its first quarter and cut FY2019 sales guidance.
  • NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) fell 19.9% to $1.69 after dropping 28.71 percent on Tuesday.
  • Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) fell 17.2% to $8.40 after rising 36.11 percent on Tuesday.
  • Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT) dropped 16% to $22.63 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
  • MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) dipped 12.4% to $3.88.
  • ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV) dipped 12.1% to $8.35.
  • Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) dropped 10.9% to $3.4668.
  • SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) fell 9.3% to $13.35.
  • Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) dropped 9.3% to $2.63.
  • Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBS) fell 9.2% to $2.6505 after reporting first-quarter earnings of $(0.15), up from $(0.48) year-over-year. Sales came in at $3.54 million, down from $3.938 million year over year.
  • Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) fell 9% to $12.77.
  • Noble Corporation plc (NYSE: NE) dropped 9% to $1.83.
  • Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) fell 8.8% to $7.81.
  • Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) dipped 8.6% to $5.39.
  • Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) dropped 8.4% to $2.07.
  • Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) fell 6.5% to $3.2350 after dropping 4.42 percent on Tuesday.
  • British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) fell 3.8% to $37.43 after the company said it expects a decline in global cigarette sales due to slowing demand.

