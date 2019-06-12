Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
My goal is to be on stage with my computer and let you
see my screen and make sure you know what buttons to
press, where you’re getting in & out, how to calculate
risk, your targets — all of those things.
It’s real-life trading. Make sure you sign up!
- Jerremy Newsome
GET TICKETS

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 12, 2019 4:25am   Comments
Share:
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Consumer Price Index for May will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Atlanta Fed's Business Inflation Expectations survey report for June is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • The U.S. Treasury budget report for May is schedule for release at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

7 Stocks To Watch For June 12, 2019

Earnings Scheduled For June 12, 2019