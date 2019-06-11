Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) held its annual shareholder meeting Tuesday evening.

CNBC quoted CEO Elon Musk as saying, “profitability is always challenging if you’re a fast-growing company" and that Tesla is on target to grow its “fleet” by 60-80 percent this year. Musk said Tesla could still be cash-flow positive despite this high growth rate.

Musk said Tesla doesn't have a "demand problem... Sales have far exceeded production and production has been pretty good.” He also said Tesla has a “decent shot at a record quarter” in terms of sales and production.

Here are a few of the other highlights:

Ninety percent of Tesla orders are new customers without a vehicle reservation.

The company hopes to unveil the Tesla pickup truck this summer and hopes to get the Tesla Semi into production by the end of next year.

Musk said it "won't be long" until Tesla releases a vehicle with 400 miles of battery range.

The company is "pretty close" to being able to release insurance for cars.

Tesla is matching product rollout according to scaling of battery production; Musk said this is the limiting factor.

Tesla's stock closed Tuesday's session at $217.10 per share, up 1.9 percent. Shares were trading higher by 3.5 percent at $224.68 in the after-hours session.

