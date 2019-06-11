48 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares jumped 69.1 percent to $12.60 after the company announced its subsidiary, Napo Therapeutics, will receive preclinical services from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to develop lechlemer, a drug for cholera indication.
- ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CTRV) shares rose 57.1 percent to $11.00. ContraVir issued press release highlighting publication of CRV431 data from experimental model of Hep B.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) rose 18.4 percent to $13.71 after receiving new US patent for treatment of autism spectrum disorder with cannabidiol.
- Xynomic Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XYN) climbed 18 percent to $3.5750.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) shares gained 14.8 percent to $3.915. Chico's FAS reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while comparable sales dropped 7.0 percent during the quarter. The company also lowered its full-year sales guidance.
- Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) gained 13.2 percent to $2.1501. H.C. Wainwright upgraded Sesen Bio from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $1 to $3.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) surged 12.7 percent to $3.3911.
- Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) rose 11.7 percent to $148.64 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from 29 cents per share to 32 cents per share.
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) gained 10.5 percent to $3.59.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) surged 10.1 percent to $6.23.
- PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL) surged 9.9 percent to $29.72 after the company raised its second-quarter adjusted earnings per share guidance from 68 cents to 72-74 cents.
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) gained 9.7 percent to $6.46.
- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) rose 9.2 percent to $4.16 after the company received FDA clearance to market its Pure-Vu GEN2 system.
- Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: FOMX) gained 9.2 percent to $2.73.
- Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. (NYSE: HEB) climbed 8.6 percent to $4.8436.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) gained 8.3 percent to $30.44.
- Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) rose 8.1 percent to $69.93 following news that Amazon will shut down its Amazon Restaurants business in the U.S.
- Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) jumped 8 percent to $10.04.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) gained 8 percent to $4.72.
- Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) shares climbed 7.8 percent to $6.05.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) shares rose 7.4 percent to $4.6266.
- BRP Inc. (NASDAQ: DOOO) surged 7.3 percent to $35.25 after the company announced proposed terms of its $300 million substantial issuer bid.
- Intrexon Corporation (NYSE: XON) gained 7.2 percent to $5.95.
- John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE: JW-A) surged 6.8 percent to $46.00 after reporting Q4 results.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) shares rose 6.7 percent to $16.97 after gaining 3.52 percent on Monday.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) rose 6 percent to $4.4500 after the company reported the FDA clearance of IND for sleeping beauty TCR-T cell therapy trial at the NCI.
- Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) gained 3.4 percent to $107.30 after JP Morgan upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $122 price target.
Losers
- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) dipped 45.2 percent to $6.08 after the company reported data from its Phase 2b study of Seladelpar in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. Data showed reductions in liver fat were minimal and not significant compared to the placebo.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) fell 34.8 percent to $2.5300 after the company reported announced positive results Tuesday from the ORCA-1 dose-selection trial of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. The primary endpoint was the reduction in daily smoking, a self-reported measure. Across all treatment arms, subjects on cytisinicline experienced a 74-80-percent median reduction in the number of cigarettes smoked over a 25-day treatment period — compared to a 62-percent reduction in the placebo arms.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) fell 20.1 percent to $134.37 after rising 21.24 percent on Monday. JP Morgan downgraded Beyond Meat from Overweight to Neutral and raised the price target from $120 to $121.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) fell 19.7 percent to $2.49 after rising around 875 percent Monday after the company reached an agreement to sell its eye care product on Amazon.com.
- Stellar Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: EDSA) dropped 17.7 percent to $4.28.
- Lovesac Co (NASDAQ: LOVE) fell 14.3 percent to $33.64 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) dipped 14.2 percent to $20.49.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares declined 13.5 percent to $1.73.
- ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) shares fell 11.4 percent to $58.51.
- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) dropped 11.1 percent to $66.63.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares declined 9.2 percent to $12.85.
- Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE: IDN) fell 9 percent to $5.69.
- FTD Companies Inc (NASDAQ: FTD) shares fell 8.9 percent to $0.1700. Travertine Creek disclosed a 12 percent stake in the company.
- Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) shares fell 8.7 percent to $2.7401 after jumping 16.28 percent on Monday.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) dropped 8.6 percent to $2.5600 following Q2 results.
- GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) fell 8.5 percent to $6.43 after falling 16.31 percent on Monday.
- Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARVN) dropped 8 percent to $18.65.
- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) dipped 7.3 percent to $2.29.
- Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) fell 6.3 percent to $41.09 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings and sales results.
- Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) tumbled 6.2 percent to $6.55 following reports indicating several US State Attorney Generals are preparing to file a lawsuit to block the proposed merger with T-Mobile.
- HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS) fell 6.1 percent to $39.93. HD Supply reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak Q2 forecast.
