A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For June 11
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) shares were down 19 percent to $2.51 in Tuesday’s session. The stock was up more than 800 percent Monday on news of Avenova Direct launch on Amazon.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) shares were down 5.3 percent to $13.06. The company announced a proposed public offering of 5.5 million shares.
- Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) shares were down 20 percent to $134.32 after JPMorgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares were up 47.4 percent to $10.98 after the company announced its subsidiary, Napo Therapeutics, will receive preclinical services from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to develop lechlemer drug candidate for cholera indication.
- Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares were down 2.9 percent to $32.24. On Monday, the company announced a partnership with Microsoft to develop a custom processor for Project Scarlett.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares were up 2 percent to $217.18.
- Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ: SINT) shares were up 22 percent to 18 cents on no company-specific news.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares were down 6 percent to $40.53. Compass Point initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating and $41 target..
- Tableau Software (NYSE: DATA) shares were down 1.6 percent to 164.72 following downgrades from Deutsche Bank and BTIG. The stock was up 35 percent on Monday after Salesforce signed an agreement to acquire Tableau for $15.7 billion.
- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) shares were up 2.9 percent to $3.99 after the company received FDA clearance to market its Pure-BVu GEN2 system.
