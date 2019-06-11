Market Overview

What The Truck?!? Headhaul – FedEx Ex Amazon
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
June 11, 2019 10:30am   Comments
It's the headhaul edition of WTT?!? and this week we're talking Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX), Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT), Oil, blockchain, and more. We've got Headlines, Big Deal/Little Deal w/ Emily, a focus on the Amazon/FedEx break up with our market experts who then square off in Market Expert Trivia, then it's Off The Blockchain with BiTA President Patrick Duffy, before we leave with your comments in Comment Section Rodeo!

Image Sourced by Pixabay

Posted-In: Amazon Blockchain fedex FreightNews Markets Tech General

