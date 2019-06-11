It's the headhaul edition of WTT?!? and this week we're talking Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX), Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT), Oil, blockchain, and more. We've got Headlines, Big Deal/Little Deal w/ Emily, a focus on the Amazon/FedEx break up with our market experts who then square off in Market Expert Trivia, then it's Off The Blockchain with BiTA President Patrick Duffy, before we leave with your comments in Comment Section Rodeo!

