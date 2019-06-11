31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) rose 24.4 percent to $4.69 in pre-market trading.
- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) rose 23.9 percent to $4.72 in pre-market trading after the company received FDA clearance to market its Pure-Vu GEN2 system.
- FTD Companies Inc (NASDAQ: FTD) shares rose 23.3 percent to $0.23 in pre-market trading after Travertine Creek disclosed a 12 percent stake in the company.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) rose 21.1 percent to $16.70 in pre-market trading. Provention Bio shares climbed 217 percent Monday following publication of the results of a National Institutes of Health, or NIH,-sponsored study online in the New England Journal of Medicine as well as presentation of the same at the 79th Annual American Diabetes Association Meeting.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) rose 19.4 percent to $3.70 in pre-market trading after rising around 875 percent Monday after the company reached an agreement to sell its eye care product on Amazon.com.
- GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLYC) rose 13.3 percent to $12.01 in pre-market trading after falling 9.32 percent on Monday.
- GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) rose 10.2 percent to $7.75 in pre-market trading after falling 16.31 percent on Monday
- Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) rose 8.2 percent to $143.88 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from 29 cents per share to 32 cents per share.
- ATA Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) gained 7.8 percent to $2.36 in pre-market trading after climbing 10.05 percent on Monday.
- Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ: DNJR) rose 7.2 percent to $4.30 in pre-market trading after surging 8.38 percent on Monday.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) rose 7.2 percent to $4.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported the FDA clearance of IND for sleeping beauty TCR-T cell therapy trial at the NCI.
- Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) shares rose 6.7 percent to $3.20 in pre-market trading after jumping 16.28 percent on Monday.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) shares rose 6.2 percent to $16.91 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.52 percent on Monday.
- MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) rose 5.8 percent to $24.65 in pre-market trading.
- Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) rose 5.1 percent to $68.00 in pre-market trading.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) rose 5 percent to $12.15 in pre-market trading after receiving new US patent for treatment of autism spectrum disorder with cannabidiol.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) shares rose 4.7 percent to $4.92 in pre-market trading.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) rose 4.5 percent to $18.35 in pre-market trading.
- Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) rose 3.9 percent to $58.96 in pre-market trading after declining 4.22 percent on Monday.
- Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) rose 3.2 percent to $289.00 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed an agreement to supply radio frequency components and modules for Apple devices.
Losers
- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) fell 43.6 percent to $6.25 in pre-market trading after reporting data from Phase 2b study of seladelpar in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
- Lovesac Co (NASDAQ: LOVE) fell 15.9 percent to $33.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares fell 14.1 percent to $20.50 in pre-market trading.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) fell 11.1 percent to $3.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported results from its Phase 2B ORCA-1 dose-selection trial. Results showed one of four treatment arms did not demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in smoking reduction.
- Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) fell 8.7 percent to $40.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings and sales results.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) fell 8.5 percent to $153.89 in pre-market trading after rising 21.24 percent on Monday. JP Morgan downgraded Beyond Meat from Overweight to Neutral and raised the price target from $120 to $121.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) fell 6.5 percent to $3.20 in pre-market trading. • Chico's FAS reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while comparable sales dropped 7.0 percent during the quarter. The company also lowered its full-year sales guidance.
- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) fell 5.1 percent to $8.00 in pre-market trading.
- Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) fell 4.6 percent to $18.33 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley downgraded Symantec from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $23 to $14.
- HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS) fell 3.6 percent to $41.00 in pre-market trading. HD Supply reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak Q2 forecast.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) fell 3 percent to $10.21 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.
