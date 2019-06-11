Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
My goal is to be on stage with my computer and let you
see my screen and make sure you know what buttons to
press, where you’re getting in & out, how to calculate
risk, your targets — all of those things.
It’s real-life trading. Make sure you sign up!
- Jerremy Newsome
GET TICKETS

52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2019 4:43am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) shares surged 874.8 percent to close at $3.10 on Monday following news of luanch of Avenova Direct on Amazon.com.
  • Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) shares climbed 217 percent to close at $13.79 on Monday after the company announced study results showing a single course of PRV-031 delayed type 1 diabetes onset in high-risk individuals by at least two years.
  • Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) rose 45.3 percent to close at $2.95. Vuzix and NNTC announced fully autonomous AI-Powered face recognition system integrated on smart glasses.
  • Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE: DATA) shares gained 33.7 percent to close at $167.41 after Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) announced plans to buy the company for about $15.7 billion.
  • Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) surged 25 percent to close at $2.85 after the company entered into subscription agreements with institutional investors for a private offering resulting in $25 million in financing.
  • CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) gained 22 percent to close at $5.72. CEL-SCI announced it will join Russell 3000 Index on July 1, 2019.
  • Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) jumped 21.9 percent to close at $5.45 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) rose 21.2 percent to close at $168.10.
  • Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) rose 17.4 percent to close at $2.70.
  • Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) climbed 17.4 percent to close at $2.70.
  • CorMedix, Inc. (NYSE: CRMD) shares rose 16.5 percent to close at $7.40.
  • Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) surged 16.3 percent to close at $3.00 after the company announced that it would join the Russell 3000 Index as of July 1st.
  • Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) shares rose 14.9 percent to close at $3.47 after the company reported top-line data from a Phase 2 study of NYX-2925 in fibromyalgia patients. Data showed statistically significant effects on multiple outcomes, including pain scores.
  • Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) jumped 14.1 percent to close at $2.99.
  • Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) gained 13.8 percent to close at $41.67.
  • Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) climbed 13.8 percent to close at $8.50.
  • Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) gained 12.7 percent to close at $11.60.
  • Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) climbed 12.3 percent to close at $2.47.
  • Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) rose 12 percent to close at $4.10. Berkeley Lights, Inc. and Amyris disclosed collaboration to speed testing of microbial strains.
  • Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) gained 11.8 percent to close at $4.63.
  • Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) shares climbed 11.6 percent to close at $2.31.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 11.2 percent to close at $43.14 following news a lock-up period for sale of 75 million company shares by Privateer will be extended.
  • SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTX) climbed 11.2 percent to close at $3.59.
  • Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) gained 11.1 percent to close at $11.02.
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) rose 11 percent to close at $3.95.
  • Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) surged 10.5 percent to close at $17.90.
  • Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRK) gained 8.8 percent to close at $4.82 after the company announced it's buying Covey Park Energy for $2.2 billion in cash and stock.
  • Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) gained 8 percent to close at $52.77.
  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) gained 7.1 percent to close at $3.79.
  • The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 5.2 percent to close at $1.21 after the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Hohhot government in China; FF, The9 China JV, will receive resources and financial support from the Hohhot government.
  • Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) gained 4.3 percent to close at $4.42.
  • Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) climbed 4.2 percent to close at $57.56 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.

 

Losers

  • INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY) shares tumbled 51.5 percent to close at $0.6360 on Monday following news the company initiated a court-supervised process to facilitate asset sales via Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.
  • Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) dropped 18.1 percent to close at $1.90.
  • ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) dropped 18 percent to close at $5.60 after the company announced a direct offering of 833,000 shares at $6.60 per share for $5 million in gross proceeds.
  • La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) dropped 17.4 percent to close at $10.62.
  • Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) dropped 16 percent to close at $7.80.
  • IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN) declined 14.2 percent to close at $23.90.
  • Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) fell 14 percent to close at $2.53.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) dipped 12.3 percent to close at $5.37 after the company announced updates on its licensure for ResVax. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has recommend the company conduct an additional Phase 3 trial.
  • ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV) fell 12.3 percent to close at $7.00.
  • electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) tumbled 10.7 percent to close at $2.00 after the company reported that CEO Frank Amato will step down.
  • ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) shares fell 10.7 percent to close at $6.52.
  • Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares slipped 10.6 percent to close at $15.67.
  • Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXGT) tumbled 10.3 percent to close at $4.02.
  • Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) fell 10.3 percent to close at $10.05.
  • Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBCP) dropped 10.2 percent to close at $4.40 after the company reported Q2 EPS of $(0.35).
  • Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) dipped 9.5 percent to close at $4.59.
  • GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLYC) dropped 9.3 percent to close at $10.60.
  • Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCE) fell 8.4 percent to close at $100.21 after the company received a request for additional information from the FTC in connection with the FTC's review of Roche's pending acquisition of Spark.
  • Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) fell 6.7 percent to close at $66.92 after reporting results from two studies of The T:Slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology
  • Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) shares fell 6.2 percent to close at $1.98 after the company reported results for its first quarter.

Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABIO + ADAP)

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For June 4, 2019
44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
51 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Unity Biotech Licenses Anti-Aging Protein, Strong Results For Mereo's Brittle Bone Disease Drug
52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

7 Stocks To Watch For June 11, 2019