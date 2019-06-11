52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) shares surged 874.8 percent to close at $3.10 on Monday following news of luanch of Avenova Direct on Amazon.com.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) shares climbed 217 percent to close at $13.79 on Monday after the company announced study results showing a single course of PRV-031 delayed type 1 diabetes onset in high-risk individuals by at least two years.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) rose 45.3 percent to close at $2.95. Vuzix and NNTC announced fully autonomous AI-Powered face recognition system integrated on smart glasses.
- Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE: DATA) shares gained 33.7 percent to close at $167.41 after Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) announced plans to buy the company for about $15.7 billion.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) surged 25 percent to close at $2.85 after the company entered into subscription agreements with institutional investors for a private offering resulting in $25 million in financing.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) gained 22 percent to close at $5.72. CEL-SCI announced it will join Russell 3000 Index on July 1, 2019.
- Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) jumped 21.9 percent to close at $5.45 after reporting Q2 results.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) rose 21.2 percent to close at $168.10.
- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) rose 17.4 percent to close at $2.70.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) climbed 17.4 percent to close at $2.70.
- CorMedix, Inc. (NYSE: CRMD) shares rose 16.5 percent to close at $7.40.
- Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) surged 16.3 percent to close at $3.00 after the company announced that it would join the Russell 3000 Index as of July 1st.
- Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) shares rose 14.9 percent to close at $3.47 after the company reported top-line data from a Phase 2 study of NYX-2925 in fibromyalgia patients. Data showed statistically significant effects on multiple outcomes, including pain scores.
- Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) jumped 14.1 percent to close at $2.99.
- Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) gained 13.8 percent to close at $41.67.
- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) climbed 13.8 percent to close at $8.50.
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) gained 12.7 percent to close at $11.60.
- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) climbed 12.3 percent to close at $2.47.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) rose 12 percent to close at $4.10. Berkeley Lights, Inc. and Amyris disclosed collaboration to speed testing of microbial strains.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) gained 11.8 percent to close at $4.63.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) shares climbed 11.6 percent to close at $2.31.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 11.2 percent to close at $43.14 following news a lock-up period for sale of 75 million company shares by Privateer will be extended.
- SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTX) climbed 11.2 percent to close at $3.59.
- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) gained 11.1 percent to close at $11.02.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) rose 11 percent to close at $3.95.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) surged 10.5 percent to close at $17.90.
- Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRK) gained 8.8 percent to close at $4.82 after the company announced it's buying Covey Park Energy for $2.2 billion in cash and stock.
- Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) gained 8 percent to close at $52.77.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) gained 7.1 percent to close at $3.79.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 5.2 percent to close at $1.21 after the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Hohhot government in China; FF, The9 China JV, will receive resources and financial support from the Hohhot government.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) gained 4.3 percent to close at $4.42.
- Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) climbed 4.2 percent to close at $57.56 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
Losers
- INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY) shares tumbled 51.5 percent to close at $0.6360 on Monday following news the company initiated a court-supervised process to facilitate asset sales via Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.
- Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) dropped 18.1 percent to close at $1.90.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) dropped 18 percent to close at $5.60 after the company announced a direct offering of 833,000 shares at $6.60 per share for $5 million in gross proceeds.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) dropped 17.4 percent to close at $10.62.
- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) dropped 16 percent to close at $7.80.
- IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN) declined 14.2 percent to close at $23.90.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) fell 14 percent to close at $2.53.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) dipped 12.3 percent to close at $5.37 after the company announced updates on its licensure for ResVax. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has recommend the company conduct an additional Phase 3 trial.
- ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV) fell 12.3 percent to close at $7.00.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) tumbled 10.7 percent to close at $2.00 after the company reported that CEO Frank Amato will step down.
- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) shares fell 10.7 percent to close at $6.52.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares slipped 10.6 percent to close at $15.67.
- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXGT) tumbled 10.3 percent to close at $4.02.
- Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) fell 10.3 percent to close at $10.05.
- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBCP) dropped 10.2 percent to close at $4.40 after the company reported Q2 EPS of $(0.35).
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) dipped 9.5 percent to close at $4.59.
- GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLYC) dropped 9.3 percent to close at $10.60.
- Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCE) fell 8.4 percent to close at $100.21 after the company received a request for additional information from the FTC in connection with the FTC's review of Roche's pending acquisition of Spark.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) fell 6.7 percent to close at $66.92 after reporting results from two studies of The T:Slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) shares fell 6.2 percent to close at $1.98 after the company reported results for its first quarter.
