Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2019 4:16am   Comments
  • The NFIB small business optimism index for May is schedule for release at 6:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Producer Price Index for May will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

