A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For June 10
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: NBY) shares were up 250 percent to $1.11 following the launch of Avenova Direct on Amazon.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) shares were up 148 percent to $10.80. The company announced study results showing a single course of PRV-031 delayed type 1 diabetes onset in high-risk individuals by at least two years.
- Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares were up 3.81 percent to $33.65 after Microsoft announced a partnership to develop a custom processor for Project Scarlett.
- Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) shares were up 23 percent to $171.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares were up 6.63 percent on news that the lockup period for the sale of 75 million of company shares by Privateer will be extended.
- Tableau Software (NYSE: DATA) shares were up 35 percent to $169.30 after Salesforce signed definitive agreement to acquire Tableau for $15.7 billion.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares were up 5 percent to $214.66. Roth Capital upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a price target of $238.
- Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) shares were up 13.6 percent to $2.93 after the company announced it would join the Russell 3000 Index as of July 1. The stock pared some losses from Friday when Aurelius Value issued a negative report on the company.
- Raytheon Co (NYSE: RTN) shares were up 1.71 percent to $189.12 after the company announced an-all stock merger of equals with United Technologies.
- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) shares were down 4.3 percent to $154.18.
