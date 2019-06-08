Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
My goal is to be on stage with my computer and let you
see my screen and make sure you know what buttons to
press, where you’re getting in & out, how to calculate
risk, your targets — all of those things.
It’s real-life trading. Make sure you sign up!
- Jerremy Newsome
GET TICKETS

War of Will, Tacitus Favorites at 151st Running of Belmont Stakes

Charles Gross , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 08, 2019 7:39am   Comments
Share:

Preakness winner War of Will (2/1) and Tacitus (9/5) are the favorites for the 151st running of the Belmont Stakes Saturday, the final leg of the Triple Crown. Declared Kentucky Derby winner Country House and Maximum Security, who was disqualified as winner of the Derby for interference, will not be in the field of 10 horses.

Post time is 6:48 PM ET, with coverage on Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) NBC beginning at 4 PM ET. Temperatures in the upper 70's and sunny skies are expected at the start of the mile and a half race.

Posted-In: News Events

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMCSA)

TiVo Wins Patent Case Against Comcast
Negotiating Your Cable Bill: What Works And What Doesn't
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 30, 2019
Altice Takes On Verizon, AT&T In Cellular Space
The CEO Of Roku Explains Why Media Companies Aren't A Threat
Analysts Discuss Disney Assuming Complete Control Of Hulu
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Covenant Promotes Trio Of Young Executives