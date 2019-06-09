For a more comprehensive IPO calendar, check out the offering in Benzinga Cloud. The IPO dates below are expected but not confirmed.

Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) will issue 18 million shares between $28 and $30 Wednesday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 100 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to raise $621 million. The firm’s cloud-based end-point protection platform supports the operations of clients like Sony Corp (NYSE: SNE), Sega, Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) will issue more than 5.26 million shares between $18 and $20 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The offering represents 17 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to raise $121.1 million. Fiverr’s web platform connects businesses with professional freelancers.

Invest in IPO shares before the stock hits the market with ClickIPO. Check it out here

Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) will issue 41.6 million shares between $17 and $19 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. The offering represents 100 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to raise $908.96 million. Headquartered in Boston and Dania Beach, Chewy sells more than 1,600 brands of pet products across 13 locations.

Related Links:

What Is Reg A+?

What Is A Lock-Up Expiration Date And Why Is It Important?