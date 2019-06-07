Covenant Promotes Trio Of Young Executives

Three young executives have taken on new roles at Chattanooga-based Covenant Transport Services. The promotions, effective last month, set the trio up to take on new responsibilities as enterprise-wide leaders.

Ryan Rogers, chief transformation officer at Covenant Transport Services; Paul Bunn, former chief accounting officer at Covenant Transport Services; and Joey Ballard, former senior director of talent acquisition at Landair Holdings, have each been promoted.

"Our organization is blessed with tremendous talent, top-to-bottom," Joey Hogan, president of Covenant Transport Services, said. "And that's never more clear than at a moment like this, when we have strong, energetic and forward-thinking leaders ready and capable to advance our companies and our culture, while remaining true to the values and ethics upon which we were founded – to serve people, to treat others right and to do business the right way, with integrity, honesty and fairness."

Rogers has been appointed executive vice president of Covenant Solutions, the enterprise's brokerage subsidiary. He will take on this new role while continuing to serve as Covenant's chief transformation officer. Before being named the company's chief transformation officer in 2018, Rogers served as a transportation executive at Amazon. He also led a successful brokerage unit at Chattanooga-based U.S. Xpress, according to a Covenant media release.

Bunn moved from Covenant's chief accounting officer, a post he had held since 2009, into his new role as the company's chief administrative officer and executive vice president.

"Bunn will specialize in leading the way for all companies in the areas of people, processes, projects and procurement," according to Covenant's media release.

Ballard has left her role as senior director of talent acquisition at Landair Holdings to become senior vice president of human resources and driver recruiting for the entire Covenant Transport Services enterprise. Since Covenant's acquisition of Landair in July 2018, Ballard has led the way integrating people and sharing human resources assets, according to the media release.

"Welcoming the Landair team into the enterprise has presented many needs from a leadership perspective, both at the corporate and business unit level," Hogan said. "Our goal has always been to promote from within first when a need arises, and even though Joey will be located in Greeneville, Tennessee, at the Landair headquarters, she was by far the best candidate for what we needed in a progressive HR capacity. In today's world, quality leaders can lead from anywhere. I'm excited for both her and Covenant Transport Services."

Hogan said these promotions reflect the talent within the organization and the company's forward-looking approach to leadership.

