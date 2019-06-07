Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

'Mars Acquired The Moon In A Stock Swap': The Best Responses To Trump's Planetary Mix-Up
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 07, 2019 4:03pm   Comments
Share:
'Mars Acquired The Moon In A Stock Swap': The Best Responses To Trump's Planetary Mix-Up

President Donald Trump tweeted Friday that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration should forget about going back to the Moon and should instead focus on other things — like "Mars of which the Moon is part of."

Twitter followers were quick to correct Trump. Mars is the fourth planet from the sun and the second-smallest planet in the solar system after Mercury. The two moons of Mars are Phobos and Deimos.

In contrast, the Moon is an astronomical body that orbits Earth and is the planet's only permanent natural satellite.

The U.S. is the only country to have ever put people on the moon. Russia, Japan, China, the European Space Agency and India have all made visits to the moon via probes.

Trump’s comments came after NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said the agency won't be able to meet a 2024 deadline to land astronauts on the moon unless unless the Trump administration provides an additional $1.6 billion in funding. 

Here's a sampling of how Twitter reacted to Trump's cosmic error. 

Related Links:

Mexico, US Reportedly Discussing Migration Plans; Tariffs Could Be Delayed Or Avoided

Trump: US Committed To 'Phenomenal Trade Deal' With Britain

Posted-In: Donald Trump NASANews Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

British Columbia Tanker Ban Stays Afloat In Canada's Senate

5 Fintech Companies That Offer Alternative Loans