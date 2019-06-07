Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) shares rocketed higher by another 26 percent on Friday after the company beat expectations with its first public earnings report. Friday’s big gain continues the red-hot start to life on the public market for the the meatless burger maker after it held its high-profile IPO roughly one month ago.

Beyond Meat is on track to be one of the best high-profile IPOs of the past decade, with shares already up more than 400 percent from their IPO price.

Benzinga took a look back to see how Beyond Meat’s performance in its first two months on the market compares to some of the other most eagerly anticipated IPOs of the past decade. Without a doubt, Beyond Meat is on track to have potentially the most profitable first two months of any high-profile IPO of the current bull market.

How Beyond Meat Stacks Up

For comparison, here’s a look at how Beyond Meat stacks up to other recent IPOs. Two-month performance for stocks that have not yet traded for a full eight weeks are market with an asterisk. "Current price" as of 1 p.m. ET, June 7.

Beyond Meat

IPO date: May 2, 2019

IPO price: $25

Two-month return: +414.8 percent

Current Price: $134.92

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR)

IPO date: Nov. 7, 2013

IPO price: $26

Two-month return: +136.3 percent

Current Price: $38.18

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO)

IPO date: June 25, 2014

IPO price: $24

Two-month return: +80.3 percent

Current Price: $5.94

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA)

IPO date: Sept. 19, 2014

IPO price: $68

Two-month return: +69.2 percent

Current Price: $154.89

Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS)

IPO date: April 18, 2019

IPO price: $19

Two-month return: +40.3 percent*

Current Price: $27.35

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP)

IPO date: March 2, 2017

IPO price: $17

Two-month return: +29.3 percent

Current Price: $14.09

Square Inc (NYSE: SQ)

IPO date: Nov. 19, 2015

IPO price: $9

Two-month return: +5.2 percent

Current Price: $68.49

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER)

IPO date: May 10, 2019

IPO price: $45

Two-month return: +0.2 percent*

Current price: $45

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT)

IPO date: March 29, 2019

IPO price: $72

Two-month return: -15.4 percent

Current price: $61.05

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB)

IPO date: May 19, 2012

IPO price: $38

Two-month return: -23.3 percent

Current Price: $173.51

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN)

IPO date: June 29, 2017

IPO price: $10

Two-month return: -48.3 percent

Current Price: 65 cents

