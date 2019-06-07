Severe Storms, Flooding, Road Closures Continue Friday

Severe thunderstorms possible in the northern Great Plains

Potential for strong winds, hail and isolated tornadoes from around Sheridan, Wyoming to the North Dakota-Canada order. Can't rule out areas of flash flooding.

Scattered thunderstorms across the Southeast

Storms will pop up from the lower Mississippi River valley to the Carolinas and Virginia, but most of these won't be severe as far as winds or hail. However, flash flooding is possible.

The following roads remain closed in both directions because of ongoing flooding:

I-29 from St. Joseph, Missouri to US-34 near Pacific Junction, Iowa. This is a 100-mile stretch.

I-29 from Council Bluffs to Loveland, Iowa (17 miles).

I-680 from the Iowa-Nebraska border to I-29 in Iowa (this is the Mormon Bridge).

Problems at ports: Barge traffic remains suspended at the ports of Little Rock and St. Louis due to ongoing flooding on the Arkansas and Mississippi rivers. Flash flooding may cause delays at the Port of Southern Louisiana, which includes the ports of Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

Image Sourced by Pixabay