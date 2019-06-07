Report: Huawei Looks Outside US For Solar Parts

Huawei will find alternative suppliers for components it now buys in the United States after the Trump administration placed the manufacturer on a trade blacklist, reports Nikkei Asian Review.

"We use American parts for some older-model products," said Tony Xu, head of Huawei's smart solar operations told Nikkei.

Xu expects the recent ban to have “little effect” on Huawei.

According to the Nikkei report, demand is picking up elsewhere. Huawei holds a 22-percent share of the global market for solar power inverters.

"We've had more questions from customers in Japan, Europe and China, but the impact on our sales should be small," said Xu.

